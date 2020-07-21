Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today published a new report by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democratic Staff on China’s digital authoritarianism. Commissioned by Ranking Member Menendez, the report serves as the culmination of a comprehensive Committee investigation into China’s efforts to develop, export, and institutionalize a new, authoritarian governance model for the digital domain. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez