Following the Senate’s return this week, Senator Menendez (D-NJ), delivers this week’s Weekly Democratic Address. In the address Senate Menendez calls on Senate Republicans to stop blocking action on critical coronavirus legislation and emphasizes that to jump-start the economy, the Trump administration must develop a comprehensive national testing strategy. He also highlights the critical need to get funding to our local and state governments, noting that if we want to see businesses thrive again, we need to ensure that our police officers, firefighters, teachers, and public workers have the resources they need – we cannot let our states go bankrupt. In closing, Senator Menendez stresses that Congress must conduct oversight of the Trump administration to ensure that the trillions of dollars authorized in COVID-related legislation is being spent as intended and asks Republicans to join Democrats in getting to work for the American people. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez