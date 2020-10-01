U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, moved on the Senate Floor to immediately pass legislation designating Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). For the fifth time in the last 18 months, Senate Republicans blocked the Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, refusing to affirm the U.S. government’s support for Venezuelans and allowing the Trump administration to continue forcefully deporting them back to the Maduro regime. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez