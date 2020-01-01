U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) and Congresswoman Mikie Sherill (N.J.-11) today gathered outside Newark Federal Court to outline a bipartisan, bicameral piece of legislation crafted in response to the fatal, targeted attack on U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’s New Jersey home. The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020—named for Salas’s son who was murdered during the violent home invasion—would safeguard the personal information of federal judges and their families that could leave them vulnerable to potential threats. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has agreed to cosponsor the bill. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez