U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, will go to the Senate floor to call on President Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) and the authorities contained within in order to expand national production of needed medical supplies like masks, ventilators and respirators, and to expand hospital capacity to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus. Earlier today, Sen. Menendez formally made the request in a letter sent to the President.