U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will deliver a speech on the Senate Floor to discuss the passage of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act. Last week, the Senate passed the legislation, which Menendez co-authored to help reduce the creation of plastic waste and tackle plastic waste flooding our oceans on a global scale.