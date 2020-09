Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) will speak on the Senate floor to lay out the significant consequences the Supreme Court vacancy could have for the lives of millions of Americans, including their access to health care, the right to choose, voting and worker rights. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez