U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today joined New Jersey postal workers outside the main Union City Post Office to demand President Trump end his assault on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Recent operational changes at USPS made at the direction of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have led to a nationwide mail slowdown that threatens timely delivery of people's paychecks and lifesaving prescriptions and hurts businesses that rely on the mail to ship products.