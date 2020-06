U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) spoke today on the Senate Floor, urging Congress to pass meaningful, comprehensive policing reform legislation that answers the American people’s demand for action in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez