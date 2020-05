Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) speaks on the Senate floor to override the President’s veto of S.J. Res 68 which requires the removal of U.S. troops from hostilities against Iran that Congress has not authorized. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez