Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) questions Senate Foreign Relations Nominees Keith Dayton and Jennifer Barber. Nominees: 1. Jennifer Barber, to be the Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador, and to be an alternate Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations 2. Edward Burrier, to be Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation 3. Keith Dayton, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine 4. Julie Fischer, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Belarus 5. Alex Wong, to be an Alternate Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations during his tenure of service as Alternate Representative of the United States of America for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations