The Senate Banking Committee is holding a remote hearing on the following nominations: • The Honorable Hester Peirce, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission; • Mrs. Caroline Crenshaw, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and • Mr. Kyle Hauptman, to be a Member of the National Credit Union Administration Board.