Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) questions officials at Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing, "COVID-19 and International Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response." WITNESSES: Mr. James L. Richardson DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSISTANCE U.S. Department of State Mr. Chris Milligan COUNSELOR U.S. Agency for International Development Mr. Garrett Grigsby DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF GLOBAL AFFAIRS U.S. Department of Health and Human Services