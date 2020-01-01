The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democratic Staff today published a new report documenting the Trump administration’s decimation of the State Department. Commissioned by Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the report is a comprehensive examination of the Trump administration’s assault on U.S. diplomacy. Through a review of ongoing senior-level vacancies plaguing the State Department, repeated nominee vetting failures, and attacks on career public servants, the report highlights the corrosive effect of the Trump administration’s mismanagement on U.S. foreign policy. View the report: https://www.foreign.senate.gov/download/2020-sfrc-minority-report_-diplomacy-in-crisis----the-trump-administrations-decimation-of-the-state-department Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez