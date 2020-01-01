Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers opening remarks at Senate Foreign Relations nominations hearing. Nominees: 1. William Douglass, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas 2. Melanie Higgins, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Burundi 3. Jeanne Maloney, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Eswatini 4. Michael McCarthy, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Liberia 5. Manisha Singh, to be Representative of the United States of America to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with the rank of Ambassador 6. James Story, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez