Senator Bob Menendez delivers questions at Senate Banking Subcommittee on Economic Policy is holding a hearing entitled, "US-China: Winning the Economic Competition." The witnesses are: · Professor Walter Russell Mead, Chace Professor of Foreign Affairs and the Humanities at Bard College, Distinguished Fellow at Hudson Institute, and The Wall Street Journal's Global View columnist; · The Honorable Chris Giancarlo, Senior Counsel, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and former Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission; · Mr. Tim Morrison, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute; · Dr. Lisa D. Cook, Professor of Economics and International Relations, Michigan State University; and · Mr. Martijn Rasser, Senior Fellow in the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS).