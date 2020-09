U.S. Senator Bob Menendez tonight delivered a blistering speech on the Senate Floor calling President Trump “a liar, a cheat, and a fraud” and said the President’s reported indebtedness makes him a “potential national security liability.” Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez