Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers questions at Senate Banking Hearing, "Crisis in Hong Kong: A Review of U.S. Policy Tools." Witnesses: 1. Mr. Eric Lorber, Center on Economic and Financial Power (CEFP) Foundation for Defense of Democracies 2. Mr. Peter Harrell, Center for a New American Security 3. Dr. Michael F. Martin, Specialist In Asian Affairs, Asia Section, Asia Section, Foreign Affairs, Defense And Trade Division Congressional Research Service 4. Mr. Lee Cheuk Yan, The Hong Kong Confederation Of Trade Unions The Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Labour Party