Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers questions at Senate Banking Committee hearing entitled, "The Status of the Federal Reserve Emergency Lending Facilities." The witnesses are: • Mr. Hal Scott, President, Committee on Capital Markets Regulation; • Mr. Jeffrey D. DeBoer, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Real Estate Roundtable; and • The Honorable William Spriggs, Professor of Economics, Howard University and Chief Economist, AFL-CIO.