Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers opening remarks at Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on Nomations. Nominees: 1. Ashok Michael Pinto, to be United States Alternate Executive Director of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a term of two years 2. William E. Todd, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 3. Eric M. Ueland, to be an Under Secretary of State (Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights)