Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers opening remark at Senate Foreign Relations Committee nominations hearing. Nominees: 1. Lisa Kenna, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Peru 2. Leora Levy, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Chile 3. Aldona Wos, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada 4. William Popp, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Guatemala Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez