Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers opening remarks at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, "Advancing U.S. Engagement and Countering China in the Indo-Pacific and Beyond.' Witnesses: 1. Julie Chung, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State 2. Philip Reeker, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State 3. David Stilwell, Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, U.S. Department of State Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez