U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today joined Governor Phil Murphy, Congressman Tom Malinowski (N.J.-07) and other top officials to announce an additional $100 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to support families and business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Menendez, who was one of the bipartisan members to negotiate the CARES Act, also called on Congress to pass another robust stimulus package to help New Jersey's recovery.