U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, today met with health care professionals from North Hudson Community Action Corporation, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), to discuss their efforts in combatting COVID-19, treating their patients and protecting their workers. FQHCs are trusted providers for many in lower-income communities who need access to health care services.