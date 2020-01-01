U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and the New Jersey Latino Pastors and Ministers Coalition, a group representing 375 churches and over 37,000 parishioners across the state, kicked-off a yearlong effort to ensure everyone in the Hispanic community gets counted in the 2020 Census. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez