Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers questions at Senate Banking Committee hearing entitled "Surface Transportation Reauthorization: Public Transportation Stakeholders' Perspectives." Witnesses are: • Paul Skoutelas, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Public Transportation Association; • Patrick McKenna, President, American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials; • Scott Bogren, Executive Director, Community Transportation Association of America; • Ed Mortimer, Vice President, Transportation and Infrastructure, Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America; and • Larry Willis, President, Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO.