U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national tax and health policy, went to the Senate floor this evening to demand the Senate pass a robust COVID-19 stimulus package that puts the American people and the needs of frontline healthcare workers ahead of corporate interests. The senator pressed upon his colleagues both the sense of urgency to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and the responsibility to "get this right."