Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) delivers opening remarks at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nominations. Nominees: 1. Marshall Billingslea, to be Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security 2. C.J. Mahoney, to be Legal Adviser of the Department of State 3. Carlos Trujillo, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Western Hemisphere Affairs)