U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today delivered an impassioned speech on the Senate Floor supporting the men and women who have sacrificed in service to the nation, while condemning President Trump's denigration of military service by calling them "losers" and "suckers." The Senator joined other Democrats in introducing a formal Senate resolution honoring the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans and Gold Star families and denouncing the President's comments.