Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) calls out Secretary Carson on HUD denying DACA recipients FHA-backed loans. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development, along with U.S. Representatives Juan Vargas (D-Calif.-51) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.-31), are leading a bicameral group of colleagues in requesting an investigation into the matter.