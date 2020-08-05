Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the highest-ranking Latino in Congress delivers remarks on the Senate Floor about the need to recognize the labor and countless contributions of immigrant families to America, and against Trump Administration’s xenophobic, anti-immigrant agenda. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez