U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) calls for robust, flexible federal funding for state and local communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout. Sen. Menendez is co-author of the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Act that would provide $500 billion to frontline states, counties and municipalities to support efforts to contain the virus and maintain essential services, while avoiding mass layoffs, service cuts and tax hikes.