U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both former mayors, today hosted a conference call with over 100 mayors from across the state to discuss their efforts to protect New Jerseyans from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Senators also discussed how they're working to ensure families, small businesses and municipalities are prioritized in the upcoming stimulus package.