Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) asks U.S. Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams about Iran's nuclear capabilities now in comparison with 4 years ago. Witness: The Honorable Elliott Abrams U.S. SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR IRAN AND VENEZUELA U.S. Department of State Washington , DC