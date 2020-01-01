U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today asked the following question during today’s question and answer phase of the impeachment trial: “The President was seeking investigations from a foreign power based partly on what Fiona Hill called ‘a fictional narrative perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services.’ We know that the Russian government is already preparing to attack our election in 2020, and the President has said publicly he would welcome foreign interference in our elections. Why should Americans be concerned about foreign interference and why does it matter that the President continues to solicit foreign interference in our elections?” Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez