U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today asked the following question during today's question and answer phase of the impeachment trial. He was joined by Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii): "If the Senate accepts the President's blanket assertion of privilege in the House impeachment inquiry, what are the consequences to the American people? How will the Senate ensure that the current president or a future president will remain transparent and accountable?"