U.S. Senator Bob Menendez applauded Senate passage today of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act that cracks down on illegal, unwanted robocalls. The bill now heads to the President for his signature. Sen. Menendez co-sponsored the original TRACED Act, passed by the Senate in May. In July, the House of Representatives passed New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone's Stopping Bad Robocalls Act. The TRACED Act passed today reconciles the differences between those two bills.