U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced a combined total of $11,078,441 in federal funding awarded to counties and municipalities across New Jersey from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to combat COVID-19. This represents the first wave of billions in funding for New Jersey from the $2 trillion emergency stimulus package Congress passed last week.