U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced a combined total of $11,078,441 in federal funding awarded to counties and municipalities across New Jersey from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developmentā€™s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to combat COVID-19. This represents the first wave of billions in funding for New Jersey from the $2 trillion emergency stimulus package Congress passed last week. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez