U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla to announce $1.9 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help small businesses in the city reopen and recover from the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. Hoboken was the first city in the entire nation to close bars and restaurants on March 14, affecting many of the city’s mom and pop shops. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez