In response to questioning from Senator Bob Menendez during a hearing today in the Senate Banking Committee, Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said he agreed with Menendez that the nation's economic crisis and ability to recover will be greatly impacted if state and local governments are forced to gut essential services and lay off critical workers due to massive revenue shortfalls.