U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will deliver a speech on the Senate Floor to lay out the past three years of President Trump’s dangerously incoherent foreign policy. With the Iran crisis escalating, Menendez will give a presentation on how the administration’s “America First” policy has damaged our nation’s global leadership and produced disastrous outcomes in North Korea, Syria, China, Russia, and Iran. Twitter: https://twitter.com/senatormenendez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/senatormenendez/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/senatormenendez