Statement from Ranking Member Menendez on St. Patrick’s Day

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement marking Saint Patrick’s Day:

“I extend my warmest wishes to the members of the Irish American community in New Jersey and around the world and join them in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, an important opportunity every year to honor Ireland’s rich cultural heritage. It also provides an opportunity to renew our attention and focus on the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), which brought an end to decades of violence in the north. On this St. Patrick’s Day all of us – in Washington, Newark, Dublin, Belfast, and London – must renew our collective commitment to full implementation of this agreement.

“As we consider the future of the U.S.-U.K. trade relationship, including a potential trade deal with the United Kingdom, it is critical for the principles, objectives and commitments of the Good Friday Agreement to play a central role. I will not support such a trade deal if the GFA is eroded in any way. The GFA was an historic achievement and we must protect it and vigorously push for implementation of those elements that remain unfulfilled.

“Whether you are celebrating in New Jersey or elsewhere, I wish all a very happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day.”