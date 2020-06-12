Senate Approves Menendez-Risch Resolution Lauding State Department Professionals for Repatriation Efforts During COVID-19

Senate Approves Menendez-Risch Resolution Lauding State Department Professionals for Repatriation Efforts During COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statements after the Senate unanimously passed their bipartisan Resolution lauding State Department professionals for their efforts to bring home Americans stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with U.S. embassy staff around the globe and in collaboration with the United States Transportation Command, the State Department’s Repatriation Task Force has brought home more than 100,000 Americans from 128 countries and territories to date.

“Every day for the past six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American people have been reminded of the exemplary capabilities of our career diplomacy and development professionals. Even during the most trying circumstances — and this pandemic has been that — they rise to the challenge of serving our nation and protecting the American people,” said Senator Menendez. “And so on behalf of the thousands of New Jerseyans whom the State Department professionals helped to return home to their families and friends, this bipartisan resolution is a token of my appreciation — and my continuing commitment to support you in your work, and to meet the challenges you face.”

“Over the last several months, the State Department has worked tirelessly to bring home more than 100,000 Americans from every corner of the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Risch. “I’m glad the Senate passed my resolution with Senator Menendez this week to commend State Department professionals for their efforts. We thank them for their unwavering support.”

Cosponsoring the resolution were Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

A copy of the resolution can be found HERE.

###