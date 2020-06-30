Sen. Menendez, Rep. Castro Lead Colleagues in Introducing Bicameral Resolution Celebrating the Accomplishments and Contributions of Immigrants to the United States

The bicameral resolution recognizes the month of June as Immigrant Heritage Month



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas-20), Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, today led a group of colleagues in introducing a bicameral resolution recognizing June 2020 as “Immigrant Heritage Month,” a month to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions immigrants and their children have made to the United States.

“As the proud son of Cuban immigrants, I celebrate immigrant families, our heritage, and the countless contributions immigrants have made to our nation this month and every month of the year,” said Sen. Menendez. “Let’s stand together to rise above the hateful rhetoric and uncertainty of this era and proudly recognize immigrants’ countless contributions to this country. For generations, immigrants have enriched our nation with their love of freedom, thirst for opportunity, and unyielding belief in the American Dream.” “In every sector of our economy and every aspect of our society, immigrants enrich American life. Immigrants are key drivers of our economy, starting businesses and developing innovations, and without immigrants several major industries would not exist. At this moment in history, we must celebrate our nation’s diversity and vibrancy by formally recognizing June as Immigrant Heritage Month,” said Chairman Castro. “As the grandson of an immigrant, I hope in years to come America continues to be a beacon of hope and refuge for people seeking freedom, democracy and opportunity.”

The bicameral resolution celebrates the countless contributions by immigrants for a healthier, safer, more diverse, prosperous country, and acknowledges their importance to the future successes of America. It also recognizes immigrants who are putting their own lives on the line to save lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Sen. Menendez in cosponsoring the Senate resolution were Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Joining Chairman Castro in cosponsoring the House resolution were Reps. Jesus “Chuy” García (D-Ill.-04), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.-07), Juan Vargas (D-Calif.-51), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.-26), Linda Sánchez (D- Calif.-38), Judy Chu (D- Calif.-27), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.-14), Norma Torres (D- Calif.-35), Grace Napolitano (D- Calif.-32), Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.-44), Darren Soto (D-Fla.-09), Tony Cárdenas (D- Calif.-29), Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.-13), Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (At-Large-N. Mariana), Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas-29), Lou Correa (D- Calif.-46), Karen Bass (D- Calif.-37), Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.-40), Jose E. Serrano (D-N.Y.-15), Albio Sires (D-N.J.-8), Veronica Escobar (D-Texas-16), Salud Carbajal (D- Calif.-24), Filemon Vela (D-Texas-34), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas-28), Jim Costa (D- Calif.-16), Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.-1), Gil Cisneros (D- Calif.-39), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.-7), Mark Takano (D- Calif.-41), and Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.-3).

