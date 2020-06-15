Sen. Menendez Condemns Attacks Against Media Covering Protests, Introduces Senate Press Freedom Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the wake of countless instances of clearly-identified members of the media being arrested, hurt or roughly handled by police or others while covering nationwide protests, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a Senate resolution condemning attacks against journalists and reaffirming the centrality of a free and independent press and peaceful assembly to the health of democracy in the United States.

“Freedom of the press is a fundamental human right, a foundational pillar of democracy and an indispensable check on our leaders,” said Sen. Menendez. “And yet, over the past weeks, the nation has watched in disgust as members of the media have been pushed, knocked down, detained and even arrested while covering protests across the country. We must be unequivocal in our condemnation of these acts and unwavering in our support of a free and independent press. Targeting journalists for doing their jobs and attempting to silence the voices of the American people is un-American and must not stand.”

A copy of the resolution can be found HERE.

The resolution reaffirms the commitment of the Senate to the constitutional protections of freedom of the press and peaceful assembly. It condemns violence committed against people of the United States exercising their right to free speech and peaceful assembly, including journalists and members of the media, whether that violence is committed by government officials or anyone else and condemns actions on the part of any local, state, or federal authorities to limit, restrict, or in any way prevent members of the media from performing their jobs. It also calls on local, state, and federal authorities to take steps to ensure that members of the media are able to safely perform their duties without interference, censorship, threats of violence, or physical harm and to explicitly exempt the news media from any curfew regulations. It calls on officials to thoroughly investigate any instances of violence committed against the media, whether perpetrated by members of law enforcement or otherwise.

