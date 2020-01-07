Ranking Member Menendez Statement on Iranian Missile Attacks on Facilities Housing U.S. Troops in Iraq

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the below statement after Iran launched multiple surface-to-surface missiles attacking U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. Senator Menendez was briefed on the attacks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tonight.

“We are witnessing a dangerous escalation that is directly threatening Americans and American national security. I strongly condemn the Iranian government’s actions and urge its leaders to show restraint.

“We are at a critical juncture where we still have an opportunity to be responsible and pursue diplomatic channels; our nation has friends and allies who will stand with us. The American people are not interested in getting involved in yet another endless war in the Middle East with no clear goal or strategy. Now is the time to shore up our alliances. We must focus on protecting Americans, our assets, our allies and those innocent civilians who bear the burden of conflict.

“I look forward to learning more details from the Administration tomorrow at our classified all-Senators briefing. If President Trump intends on seeking further, extended military engagement against Iran he must first come to Congress, deliver a clear strategic objective and a plan to achieve it, and seek our authorization. As Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will ensure that Congress fully exercises our power and authority under the Constitution to conduct vigorous oversight of our nation's foreign policy during these chaotic times.

“Above all, I join every American in praying for the safety of our military members in harm’s way and for their families.”