Ranking Member Menendez Statement on Elections in Taiwan

NEWARK – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and co-chair of the U.S. Senate Taiwan Caucus, issued the following statement regarding the election results in Taiwan:

“I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is a tribute to the aspirations of the people of Taiwan, and an inspiration for those who strive for the freedom of speech and assembly, the rule of law and respect for human rights around the world. I look forward to working with president Tsai to strengthen and deepen the bonds that bind the United States and the people of Taiwan together in the years ahead. We have much work to do together – on economic and trade issues, on diplomatic and security matters, and on people-to-people and cultural activities – and I am confident of our success.”