Ranking Member Menendez Publishes New Report Documenting Trump Administration’s Decimation of the State Department

WASHINGTON – The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democratic Staff today published a new report documenting the Trump administration’s decimation of the State Department. Commissioned by Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the report is a comprehensive examination of the Trump administration’s assault on U.S. diplomacy. Through a review of ongoing senior-level vacancies plaguing the State Department, repeated nominee vetting failures, and attacks on career public servants, the report highlights the corrosive effect of the Trump administration’s mismanagement on U.S. foreign policy.

“Today the State Department is at a crossroads. President Trump and his administration, through neglect and corrosive leadership, have decimated our nation’s premier foreign policy agency dedicated to advancing American values,” said Ranking Member Menendez. “This is not just about an attack on one federal agency; it is a disgrace to American values and leadership, and puts our national security at risk.”

The report, Diplomacy in Crisis: The Trump Administration’s Decimation of the State Department, finds the State Department hampered and staff demoralized, with career diplomats describing a “complete and utter disdain for [their] expertise” and even a “contempt” for career employees. It details the Administration’s failure to nominate qualified candidates, an exodus of agency expertise, and plummeting morale among the State Department workforce. The report, released as the Department celebrates its 231st anniversary, also examines attacks on career employees, inappropriate politicization, and the pushing out of experienced civil servants and Foreign Service Officers, which has left gaping holes in our nation’s diplomatic and national security capabilities.

“I am publishing this report because Congress has an obligation to confront the disturbing state in which the Trump administration has left the State Department: decimated and demoralized,” added Menendez. “Beyond documenting the damage done, this report outlines a path forward that the White House, Congress, and the State Department must take to rebuild the diplomatic corps, restore accountability, and reassert our values.”

At a virtual briefing to publish the report’s findings, Senator Menendez was joined by: Ambassador Thomas Shannon, former Under Secretary of State; Ambassador Barbara Stephenson, former American diplomat and former President of the American Foreign Service Association; Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, former Coordinator for Threat Reduction Programs in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation at the State Department; and Elizabeth Shackelford, former member of the Foreign Service. Margaret Taylor, former SFRC Chief Democratic Counsel and former lawyer at the Office of the Legal Adviser, U.S. Department of State, moderated the discussion.

Diplomacy in Crisis: The Trump Administration’s Decimation of the State Department, is the latest installment in a series of Committee Democratic staff investigations into today’s most pressing foreign policy challenges and the Trump administration’s failed foreign policy agenda.

Key Highlights & Findings

Through two Secretaries of State, and despite numerous commitments to fill key positions, vacancies and acting officials at the Department have persisted. Three and a half years into the Administration, 11 Assistant Secretary or Undersecretary posts— more than one-third of the total —are vacant or filled by acting officials.

The Department has witnessed an alarming number of departures from the most experienced career personnel to early-and mid-career staff and a stunning loss of expertise. Many former officials have called the loss the “most significant departure of diplomatic talent in generations.”

Vacancies and staffing gaps at the Department translate s to a lack of U.S. leadership on the global stage. The lack of Senate-confirmed officials hampers our ability to engage with counterparts, contributing to a “slow degradation of America’s global leadership.”

Unqualified and unfit nominee choices have exacerbated vacancies and leadership failures at the Department. Trump administration nominees have misrepresented their experience, misled the Committee about critical information, and engaged in conduct that would have disqualified them for a senior diplomatic post under previous administrations.

Mistreatment of and attacks on career employees have been met with little or no accountability from Secretary Pompeo. Despite State Department Inspector General (IG) findings that Administration appointees politically targeted and retaliated against career employees, those responsible escaped official accountability, without suffering any career consequences. Secretary Pompeo’s push to remove the Inspector General during the IG’s active investigation into Pompeo’s conduct only reinforced a culture of zero accountability.

As a result, employees report that their morale, and their confidence in their senior leaders, have dropped precipitously. After ranking as one of the top 5 large federal government agencies to work at since 2012, the Department fell from a ranking of 4 in 2016 to 8 in 2017, and to 14 in 2018. According to employee workforce surveys, there have been steep increases in the percentage of employees who reported that the Department’s senior leaders did not maintain high standards of honesty and integrity. Many are far more fearful today than three years ago to report a violation of law, and that they will be subject to reprisal for doing so.

The Administration’s response to racial injustice and racism has led to further drops in morale. Even before 2020, many employees reported declining effectiveness of leadership’s approach to diversity. The Trump administration’s belittling responses to racial injustice have left employees feeling dejected and contemplating leaving the State Department completely.



