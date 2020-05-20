On CNN: Menendez Stresses Bipartisanship in Push for Federal COVID Help for Frontline States, Communities

Senator’s bipartisan SMART Fund would provide $500B in flexible aid to state, local governments to bolster pandemic fight, stave off mass layoffs, help economy recover

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today stressed the need for bipartisanship in Congress to address the challenges facing the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and deliver much needed assistance to frontline states and communities. He appeared this morning in a joint interview with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on “CNN Newsroom” with Jim Sciutto. Menendez and Cassidy are leading the bipartisan SMART Fund that would provide $500 billion in direct, flexible federal funding to help states and local governments confront the public health and economic crisis.

“It would be the height of irony and a horrible one, too, that those who we’ve needed the most—police, firefighters, paramedics, hospital employees, public health institutions—would be the ones that would be fired as a result of the economic distress that the virus has created,” Sen. Menendez said. “This isn’t a red or blue issue. This is a red, white and blue issue. This is an American issue.”

Earlier this week, Sens. Menendez and Cassidy introduced the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Act, which targets $500 billion in emergency funding to every state, county and community in the country, while prioritizing assistance to the areas with the greatest need. It is cosponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) and is the only bipartisan path forward to providing states and communities badly needed, direct federal assistance.

