NJFMBA Endorses Menendez’s SMART Fund

Union represents over 5K firefighters, first responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today announced that the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association (NJFMBA) has endorsed his bipartisan $500 billion SMART Fund that will provide much needed federal relief to states and local communities as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic and face rising costs and plunging revenues. State and local leaders across New Jersey have warned that without robust, flexible federal funding, they may have to eliminate essential services and implement furloughs and layoffs.

The NJFMBA represents 107 fire, EMS, and dispatcher local unions and over 5,000 members.

“I appreciate the hard work and sacrifice of the brave members of NJFMBA for continually putting themselves at risk to keep us safe during this challenging time,” said Menendez. “The pandemic has decimated revenues while skyrocketing costs to combat COVID-19. Without direct federal funding, states and municipalities may be forced to cut spending and layoff or furlough firefighters and other essential workers. We must do everything we can to avoid this dire situation that can put communities at greater risk and push our economy further to the brink. I thank the NJFMBA for recognizing we need bold, bipartisan solutions and for supporting the SMART Fund. “We can always count on Senator Menendez to be our partner in our mission of protecting New Jersey families and businesses,” said NJFMBA President Edwin Donnelly. “None of our union members should have to be laid off after putting their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic. The senator’s SMART Fund is a bold piece of commonsense legislation that will allow our state and local leaders to continue providing their residents with the essential services they need and deserve. Without this direct assistance, I fear that many our hardworking union members may be laid off and unable to provide for their families. I hope Congress doesn’t allow that to happen. Support for the SMART Fund is support for the thousands of union families in New Jersey and across the nation.”

The State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund, which is co-authored by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), builds upon the existing $150 billion set aside in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help states and local governments. It increases flexibility for states and local governments to use the funds to plug revenue losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and targets additional funding toward coronavirus hot zones to combat the pandemic head-on.

Specifically, the SMART Fund, which falls in line with requests made by the National Governors Association, would deliver funding to state and local governments, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia in three equal tranches based upon a new formula that takes into consideration areas of the country with the greatest need:

1) One-third to eligible entities based on population size to ensure they each receive additional federal resources to meet their growing needs

2) One-third to eligible entities based upon the number of COVID-19 cases relative to the U.S. population to target the urgent public health challenge

3) One-third to eligible entities based upon state revenue losses relative to pre-COVID-19 projections to target the urgent economic challenge.

